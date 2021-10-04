Back & Neck Care Center of Webster Groves has been a vital part of the community for 36 years. Founded in 1984 by Dr. Joseph T. Lane, it is the longest established chiropractic practice in Webster Groves.
“My wife and I grew up in the St. Louis community,” said Dr. Lane. “Upon graduation from Logan University (formerly Logan College of Chiropractic), I chose Webster Groves for my practice because it reminded me of Normandy, the community where I was raised.”
Dr. Lane, also certified in acupuncture, treats each patient as an individual, tailoring their treatment to that which is suitable for their condition.
The office always has been and continues to be a comfortable, welcoming place.
“Many of our patients enjoy the camaraderie we all share with each other,” said Dr. Lane. “We make each patient feel like family and make an effort to go beyond to make their experience a positive one.”
The Back & Neck Care Center has had the pleasure of providing service to Webster Groves and its surrounding neighborhoods for over a quarter of a century. Their patients generously support their Fan Fare and Coats for Kids programs year after year, offering donations to Webster/Rock Hill Ministries. Dr. Lane and his staff are grateful for these contributions and the opportunity to be a part of this community.
To make an appointment at Back & Neck Care Center of Webster Groves, call 968-4696. Find out more at www.backandneckcarecenter.ws.
604 E. Lockwood Avenue
Webster Groves • 314-968-4696