Reineke Decorating, with its two locations, strives to supply its customers with the best products on the market and the professional advice to complete any project. They have an experienced staff who assist with the selection of paint colors, in-location decorating advice, product selection and project troubleshooting. Their stores are staffed with the best in the business.
Carl Reineke bought his first paint store at the age of 21. He had the advice and support of his parents Russell and Rita Reineke, who were also in the paint and decorating business. To this day, Reineke Decorating is still family owned by Carl Reineke. He says that his staff, most of whom have been with him for years, are considered part of the family.
There are many things that set Reineke Decorating apart from other stores. Their experienced paint salesmen can custom match color by eye. They can also match stain and custom color caulk, spray paint and lacquer. Reineke Decorating also has experienced decorators who are available every day to assist in the selection of wallpaper from their extensive library of special order wallpaper books, or their in-stock wallpaper that you can take home and hang today. Their decorators are also available to help choose paint color and select fabrics and window coverings.
Whether you are looking for a huge selection of wallpaper and paint colors, or you are a painting contractor in need of specialty tools or an extensive selection of sundries or Benjamin Moore paint, Reineke Decorating is a one stop shop with service that tops the rest!
Here is what customers are saying –
“The reason I always come here is because they have the most knowledgeable staff, they can answer any question. They also have every tool imaginable.” - Rob Garza, owner Fabulous Finishes
“It’s like a big family!” - Mike Schmidt, owner M. Schmidt Painting Co.
“I shop at Reineke Decorating because they are a local family owned business that sells Benjamin Moore paint. Their staff is friendly and knowledgeable. I also love the cookies they have for customers!” - Jerry Keller, owner Signature Surfaces LLC.
Des Peres: 12017 Manchester Rd. • 821-1616
Brentwood: 8121 Manchester Rd. • 645-2020