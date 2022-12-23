Live reindeer were part of the recent holiday offerings at The National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road. The reindeer were provided by Show-Me Reindeer, located in Robertsville, Missouri.

| photos by Ursula Ruhl

Joy and Dancer visited the National Museum of Transportation on Saturday morning, Dec. 17. 
Parker Lammers, 5, wore her antlers to see the reindeer.
Dancer