The Webster Groves Community Days Pool Party will be held on Thursday, July 1, from 8:15 to 10:15 p.m., at the Webster Groves Aquatic Center, 33 E. Glendale Road.
Registration is required by Thursday, June 24. Cost is $10. Register on the city’s website at www.webstergroves.org or in person at the Webster Groves Recreation Complex.
The pool party is part of the Webster Groves Community Days celebration to include a Saturday, July 3 parade, July 4 fireworks and the Webster Groves Lions Club carnival and barbecue, July 1-4, at Eden Theological Seminary.