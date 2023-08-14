Digital Strike will host its second annual “Pickleball in the Streets” tournament on Saturday, Sept. 30.
The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Digital Strike headquarters, 8793 Big Bend Blvd., and along South Gore Avenue. There will be live music, food trucks, a classic car show, a petting zoo, art vendors and more. The event and festivities are free and open to the public, but registration is required for the tournament which comes with a fee.
Those interested in participating in the tournament are encouraged to register early. Register at tinyurl.com/2p8ep8u3. Only those who have registered prior to Sept. 10 will receive a T-shirt.
The event benefits the Mighty Oakes Foundation, which supports families who have children with congenital heart defects. Last year’s tourney raised more than $10,000 for the foundation.