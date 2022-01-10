Ms. Missouri Senior America is currently seeking contestants for its annual pageant, which will be held on May 1, 2022.
Auditions will be held in February. Women ages 60 and older are encouraged to apply. The audition includes an interview, evening gown walk and a talent. Participants will also be asked about the philosophy which guides their life.
For more information, contact Ms. Missouri Senior America Pageant Co-Director Susan Pellegrino by phone at 314-640-5789, via email at msmosenior@gmail.com, or visit www.msmissourisenior.org.