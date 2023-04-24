The 22nd annual Jim Schoemehl Run to fight against ALS will again offer a hybrid-style event where runners and walkers of all ages are invited to participate in-person or virtually.
The in-person 5K and 10K runs are on Saturday, May 6, starting from Webster Groves High School, 100 Selma Ave. Both races begin at 7:30 a.m. People can participate virtually from now through May 7.
Registration for the 10K Run/Walk is $35 for adults, $20 for ages 18 and under. Registration for the 5K Run/Walk is $30 for adults, $20 for ages 18 and under. The virtual run for both distances is $20.
Ninety percent of the proceeds and donations will go to this year’s local beneficiary, Djenad Novalic and his family. The remaining 10% will benefit the St. Louis regional chapter of the ALS Association.
The Jim Schoemehl Run is hosted and conducted entirely by Webster Groves High School students to raise awareness and funds in support of local families affected by ALS, as well as larger groups whose purpose is to help families in need. The event has raised more than $300,000 since its inception in 2001.
The run was created by a Webster Groves High School student when a teacher’s husband, Jim Schoemehl, was diagnosed with ALS. Although Schoemehl lost his battle with ALS in 2003, his legacy lives on in the annual run. For more information or to register, visit jims5k.org.