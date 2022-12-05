The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation will accept applications now through Jan. 2, 2023, for the 13th annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition.
The competition is open to all teens in ninth through 12th grades who live within 50 miles of the St. Louis Gateway Arch in any direction. All talent is welcome. Teens will have the opportunity to perform before a live audience on The Fabulous Fox Theatre stage. Contestants will compete for $8,000 in college scholarships.
The preliminary round, in which contestants have three minutes to show judges what they can do, will take place at Kirkwood High School on Feb. 4 and 5, 2023.
Visit foxpacf.org to learn more and complete the registration form. There are no fees to participate.