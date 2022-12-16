Time is running out to register for the St. Louis Teen Talent Competition. This free opportunity — open to all teens in ninth through 12th grades living within 50 miles of the St. Louis Gateway Arch in any direction — allows teens to compete for thousands of dollars in cash prizes, scholarships and a chance to perform on stage at The Fabulous Fox Theatre.
The deadline to register for the 13th annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition is Jan. 2, 2023. All talent is welcome. There are no fees to participate.
The preliminary round, in which contestants have three minutes to show judges what they can do, will take place at Kirkwood High School on Feb. 4 and 5, 2023.
To register or learn more, visit foxpacf.org.