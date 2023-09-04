Fall class registration is now open at Craft Alliance, 5080 Delmar Blvd. Craft Alliance offers classes in ceramics, wood, metals, blacksmithing, glass, fibers, print and paper arts. There are classes for any skill level, from beginners to experts.
Learn the art of cloth dyeing, turn a bowl, cast metal jewelry, make festive handmade stationery and so much more with Craft Alliance’s plethora of classes taught by local artisans.
While on site, check out the newest exhibit, “Convergence: Indigenous Exchange and Encounter,” running now through Oct. 28 in the Staenberg Gallery.
Discover new perspectives on landscape, history and the possibilities of printmaking in this remarkable exhibition showcasing contemporary Native artists. Experience St. Louis in a new light as a historic indigenous hub of encounter and exchange, transcending its colonialist title, “Gateway to the West.” Revel in the evocative medium of printmaking where artists masterfully layer imagery, text and memories to explore themes such as migration, ancestry, and language.
The Staenberg Gallery is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Learn more about Craft Alliance or become a member to receive discounted class rates at craftalliance.org.