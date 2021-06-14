Danny Sigman (far left), branch manager of Regions Bank in Webster Groves, delivered boxed lunches to first responders at the Webster Groves Fire Station on Tuesday, June 8. Between Webster Groves City Hall, the Rock Hill Fire Department and the Glendale Fire Department, Regions Bank donated approximately 75 lunches to support the community. The giveaway was part of a belated “grand opening” celebration for Regions Bank, which opened last year but delayed celebrations due to COVID-19. | photo by Ursula Ruhl