I am writing to express my concern about the loss of funding for the national Safe Streets and Roads For All (SS4A) grant program in the St. Louis region due to a lack of road safety plans in place.
Kirkwood was the only community in our entire region that met the criteria with its safety plan in place and received $480,000.
The Safe Streets and Roads For All grant program is an important initiative aimed at improving road safety and reducing traffic crashes. The funding provided by this program can make a significant impact in our community by improving infrastructure, increasing public awareness and promoting safe driving practices.
I have recently learned that the lack of road safety plans in the St. Louis region resulted in the loss of $2 billion potential funding for the first two funding cycles of the Safe Streets and Roads For All grant program. This is a concerning development, as it means that important road safety initiatives will go unfunded, putting our region at risk.
I strongly urge all of you to raise awareness to this issue. The timely development and implementation of comprehensive road safety plans is essential to securing funding from the Safe Streets and Roads For All grant program and ensuring that our roads and highways are safe for all users.
The absence of timely safety countermeasures in road projects is directly tied into this loss of this funding. I believe that it is our shared responsibility to insist that our streets and roads are safe.
Barbara Theerman
Kirkwood