It was remarkably interesting that in a recent issue of the Webster-Kirkwood Times, now under new owners, that an editorial read, “From the Right” (Doug Mersman, Oct. 16). OMG and wow!
For the most part, we all in Webster, Kirkwood and surrounding communities love the WKT as our community newspaper. All the normal articles on community activities, travel, real estate listings and advertisements for local businesses draw us to your newspaper. Getting the WKT has been a tradition that we all look forward to each week.
What has been most disturbing over the four decades of the previous owners has been the left-wing radical editorials of “Sir” Don Corrigan, self-proclaimed expert and professor of journalism at our local Webster University. Typical of most mainstream media in America, his editorials are one sided — mostly left wing liberal in nature, dividing the country/community and pushing “hate.”
The editorial “From the Right” was anything but a centrist position. However, the title itself was refreshing. Do the new owners of our WKT have an agenda to offer both left and right views? If so, our respect goes out to the new owners and new management for looking at all views and perspectives on issues in America and our local communities and America as a whole.
Bill Spencer
Kirkwood