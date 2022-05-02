In response to William Harrison of Webster Groves who totally distorted my letter of April 15, I did not call the people of Russia “evil beasts.”
I called the Russian soldiers “evil beasts” for torturing and killing Ukraine children, raping and killing Ukraine women, and torturing and killing non-combatant Ukraine men. Our jets would only attack Russian soldiers and not Ukraine civilians. Harrison’s letter is a total distortion of my letter. His saying that I should go to Ukraine is in total contrast to what I said about only putting American jets over Ukraine. Nothing I said was about putting U.S. foot soldiers in Ukraine.
I am 82 years old, and I served my country. Russia has said no to negotiations in Ukraine and continues to tragically slaughter Ukraine civilians. America must never, ever be so out of touch with reality and decency to let the good and brave and democratic people of Ukraine be brutalized and murdered! This is not Vietnam, or Yugoslavia. It is Ukraine where Ukrainian people are being butchered every day by Russian soldiers who are “evil beasts.” America must never ever be out of touch with reality and ignore the brutality of evil Russian soldiers to the good and brave and decent Ukrainian people!
May God always bless the great Ukrainian people! Look at my letter of April 15 (Good Friday) for the truth!
Sincerely and Respectfully,
Dick and Nancy Reeves
Kirkwood
