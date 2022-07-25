For 10 years and counting, RedKey Realty Leaders has been a shining star within the St. Louis real estate community. Its team of 170+ agents has won award after award — including most recently being recognized as a Top 1,000 Power Broker by RISMedia and a Top Workplace in the United States by Top Workplaces.
However, RedKey prides itself on being more than a real estate brokerage — it aims to offer a collaborative environment where the people who work there (and even sometimes real estate agents outside of the company) are given resources to better serve the community they live, work, and play in.
RedKey recently launched D + I Realtors, an internal diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) program to show their strong commitment to the St. Louis area and those who call it home. The program is available to all real estate agents in and around the region so that anyone can have the opportunity to learn, network, and grow together in a safe space where powerful discussions take place. “We prioritize collaboration over competition, and we focus on delivering service that is relational, not transactional,” says Jill Butler, Chief Executive Officer of RedKey Realty.
The program guides agents through the history of real estate, housing, and urban development in St. Louis and the effects this history has had on certain groups of people — both historically and in the present day. Agents learn about issues surrounding fair housing, inequities in lending, zoning, geographical issues, and more. The group is learning how its work in the industry, as well as through partnerships with local organizations dedicated to fair housing, can help close the gap of minority home ownership. RedKey understands that it’s all about working together.
RedKey also recently sponsored an all-day seminar, At Home With Diversity ® (AHWD), for local agents with a goal of 30% of the RedKey team receiving certification with the National Association of Realtors’ AHWD Designation. Today, RedKey has reached that 30% goal and continues to have more agents receiving certification.
“Our work is about more than real estate; it’s about helping our agents thrive and helping our clients find a home they can build a life they love,” says Butler.
To learn more about RedKey and our community-minded mission, visit www.redkeystlouis.com.
