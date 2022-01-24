Teri Nicely has called Kirkwood home for the last 24 years which has given her a very clear advantage when it comes to buying and selling here. This insider edge has earned her a reputation as the “Kirkwood Real Estate Expert” and she takes great pride and personal investment in her hometown, and in knowing market trends.
In spite of the continued challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Teri has spent the last year creatively problem solving her way through a highly competitive market and helping her buyers and sellers reach their real estate goals. To ensure her clients receive the absolute best possible service, Teri employs the most advanced technologies in home touring, acts as a guide in all aspects of preparing homes for sale, and expertly negotiates all parts of sale. Teri, who also teaches and practices yoga, takes her calm and confident demeanor all the way to the closing table. She feels strongly that the skills she uses in her yoga practice have better helped her to guide her clients through the often-stressful process of buying and selling so that they can stay relaxed and make clearer decisions.
Teri and her husband Gary lead an active lifestyle are passionate about healthy eating and plant-based diets. They enjoy giving back to their community by supporting small businesses as much as possible, and volunteering in local charities and organizations. Teri proudly supports ‘Kirk Care,’ a nonprofit organization that helps Kirkwood area residents with food and utility assistance. Teri also enjoys volunteering with the organization, ‘Rock Steady Boxing’ which works with individuals who suffer from Parkinson’s disease to improve balance, flexibility, strength and coordination through boxing while also building friendships and social support with the Parkinson’s community. In her free time Teri loves interior design and decorating as well as DIY projects like painting, reupholstering, and refinishing old furniture. Teri is looking forward traveling more in the year ahead!
