Kirkwood-based agents Teri Nicely and Mary Nigh recently teamed up as a powerhouse real estate duo to provide their clients with stronger support and service through their partnership. Together Teri and Mary have over three decades of real estate experience providing high levels of client care to their buyers and sellers and bring a useful insider’s edge to the process as Kirkwood residents.
Mary brings positive energy and invaluable experience to the team. Mary has spent her whole life living in Kirkwood. As a long-time Listing Specialist, Mary knows the market, constantly studies market trends and expertly advises her buyers and sellers so they are able to edge out the competition.
Teri and Mary take great care and attention to skillfully craft the best plan for success based on each individual client’s goals. Additionally, they employ expert and proven marketing strategies to give their sellers the best advantage in today’s fast-moving and competitive market. Utilizing the most advanced technology in home touring and a best-practices combination of digital and print marketing, the Nicely-Nigh team is able to provide the highest level of exposure to the right audience, resulting in a quicker sale at the best price possible.
The Kirkwood Real Estate Experts, as they’ve been called, enjoy giving back to their community by supporting small local businesses whenever they can and volunteering in local charities and organizations. Teri and Mary share a passion for interior design and decorating. In her spare time, Teri enjoys traveling, yoga, and leading an active lifestyle with her husband, Gary. Mary, a child of 7, enjoys time with family the most. Mary has recently rediscovered her inner athlete from her old basketball days at Visitation Academy and you can find her sweating up at Life Time fitness with a big smile on her face.
10333 Clayton Road • Frontenac • 314-707-1468