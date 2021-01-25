Teri Nicely has called Kirkwood home for the last 23 years which has given her a very clear advantage when it comes to buying and selling in Kirkwood. This insider edge has earned her a reputation as the “Kirkwood Real Estate Expert” and she takes great pride in her personal investment in her hometown, and in knowing market trends.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic created many uncertainties in the market, Teri remained committed to helping her clients reach their goals and revised safety procedures to keep clients healthy including the latest virtual touring options like 3-dimensional walk-through technology, high definition video tours, and virtual showings. Getting creative with processes allowed Teri to continue providing the best quality of service to her clients, from preparing homes for sale to negotiating the offers in the still strong and thriving Kirkwood and Webster Groves markets.
In her free time Teri practices and teaches yoga and takes those skills all the way to the closing table. Teri’s calm and confident demeanor combats the often-stressful process of buying and selling, helping her clients to stay relaxed and make clearer decisions.
Teri and her husband Gary lead an active lifestyle and enjoy health and nutrition. They enjoy giving back to their community by supporting small businesses as much as possible, and volunteering in local charities and organizations. Teri proudly serves on the board of ‘Kirk Care,’ a nonprofit organization that helps Kirkwood area residents with food and utility assistance. Teri also enjoys volunteering with the organization, ‘Rock Steady Boxing’ which works with individuals who suffer from Parkinson’s disease to improve balance, flexibility, strength and coordination through boxing while also building friendships and social support with the Parkinson’s community.
10333 Clayton Road • Frontenac • 314-707-1468