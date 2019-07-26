Teri Nicely has called Kirkwood home for the last 20 years, which has given her a very clear advantage when it comes to buying and selling in Kirkwood. This insider edge has earned her a reputation as the “Kirkwood Real Estate Expert.” She takes great pride in her personal investment in her hometown and in knowing market trends. Nicely, who is currently the number one individual agent at the number one independent real estate agency in St. Louis, makes it her mission to help her clients through the buying and selling process from start to finish. When preparing a client’s home for sale, Nicely’s expertise in recommending and organizing stagers and professional contractors is invaluable. Her sound advice and top-notch negotiation skills will help a home sell quickly for top dollar.
Nicely has been teaching and practicing yoga for over 15 years and takes those skills all the way to the closing table. Her calm and confident demeanor combats the often-stressful process of buying and selling, helping her clients to stay relaxed and make clearer decisions. Nicely serves on the board of Kirk Care, a nonprofit organization that helps Kirkwood area residents with food and utility assistance. She also volunteers with the organization Rock Steady Boxing, which works with individuals who suffer from Parkinson’s disease to improve balance, flexibility, strength and coordination through boxing while also building friendships and social support within the Parkinson’s community.
Nicely and her husband, Gary, enjoy spending time with their rescue dog Coco, traveling and connecting with friends and neighbors. They have also enjoyed renovating and preserving small Kirkwood homes.
