For RedKey Realty Leaders, becoming the #1 Top Midsize Workplace in St. Louis and one of the city’s top performing real estate agencies has always been about one thing: putting people first. When Jill Butler founded the company in 2012, she knew she wanted to create a culture that prioritizes agent success, fun, and connection.
From the beginning, RedKey has offered agents continued education, training and coaching opportunities, free in-house marketing support, a unique capping model that lets them keep more of their earnings, and an internal network that encourages agents to bond with another, share both personal and professional successes, and explore the role the real estate industry plays in big-picture issues like diversity and inclusion. “The spirit of the company is extraordinary,” shared one RedKey agent. “Everyone here is fun, thoughtful of others, and interested in helping each other advance their business.”
Helping agents flourish is a defining principle of RedKey, woven into everything the company does. They have dedicated, in-house Directors of Agent Success and Agent Development that help agents build productive teams, grow their networks, and foster rewarding relationships with clients. This month, their West County office is moving to a new location that has been retrofitted to offer new amenities with collaborative and socially distanced options to support their agents. With the opening of this new space, they are also launching diversity-fostering initiatives and continued educational support to further agent success. With spaces that range from small huddle rooms to a large, open lounge, the new office was designed specifically to facilitate connection and inspire agents to help each other grow with the company.
Through the years, Butler has worked to help agents succeed and grow not only within RedKey, but within the real estate industry at large. In 2020, the company opened the RedKey Training and Media Center, a new facility that offers training curriculum, classes, and teachers to help aspiring real estate agents prepare for licensing exams. It also houses a media studio that is open for use by local realtors both inside and outside of the RedKey family.
This unrelenting dedication to putting people first has created a passion for community service among RedKey agents and staff. Every month both RedKey offices participate in the Random Acts of Kindness program, where agents select a charity or nonprofit and spend the month raising donations. They also participate regularly in the Ready Readers Book Drive, where agents purchase books and deliver them to underserved schools, and volunteer with Habitat Humanity every year.
“Everything we do is centered around three guiding principles: love, service, and fun,” says Butler. “We prioritize collaboration over competition, and we focus on delivering service that is relational, not transactional. Our work is about a lot more than real estate; it’s about helping our agents thrive both personally and professionally, and helping our clients find a home in which they can build a life they love.”
