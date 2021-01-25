Since its beginnings in 2012, RedKey Realty Leaders has grown to the No. 1 independent real estate company in St. Louis.
“St. Louis real estate is dominated by large national franchises,” said Jill Butler, owner of RedKey Realty Leaders. “In 2012, I left a large national franchise company and wanted to create an independent company focused only on serving our St. Louis clients and community at the highest level.
“We brought together some of the top real estate agents in St. Louis to create an innovative company which offers concierge service to all our clients,” Butler said. “We now have three offices, 175 agents and are the No. 1 independent real estate company in St. Louis.”
Specializing in residential real estate, RedKey works to ﬁnd the right buyer or seller for homes, condominiums, land or new construction. Instrumental to the growth, broker Klaus Bank has been with the company since its inception.
RedKey continues to use high-tech tools to offer personalized service. “Inventory has been an issue for the last couple of years now. There are more buyers than houses and it can be tough to ﬁnd a home,” Butler said. “We will create a customized plan for each buyer to ﬁnd his or her dream home – often before it comes on the market.”
That plan uses a combination of high-tech tools, personal relationships, professional networks, etc.
Clients comment on RedKey’s tenacity in working through any challenges to help them reach their goals. “We are committed to our clients and strive to always focus on love, service and fun!” Butler said.
Butler said she is inspired by her team and agents every day. “We are privileged to live and work in St. Louis and my agents serve our communities in many ways,” she said.
2020 was a difficult year for many people and businesses in our city and Butler is still working to make sure that RedKey keeps up with their commitment to give back.
In partnership with Kindness Meals St. Louis RedKey is pledging to provide meals for frontline medical workers in the area for every closing completed by their real estate agents during the months of December, January, and February. In addition, a matching program with agents and partners will increase the number of meals donated over the winter months.
“Kindness Meals St. Louis is such a great program because it allows us to support both health workers and great local restaurants while still respecting everyone’s need to social distance,” said Butler. “We often wonder what we can do from our homes to support people that can’t be in theirs. This program is a wonderful way to bring our local heroes some comfort this season.”
