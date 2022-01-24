Since 2012, RedKey Realty Leaders has established itself not just as a real estate agency, but also as a collaborative environment where people are given the resources to grow and become successful professionals. RedKey leaders and agents have made putting people first – from client transparency to community service – part of the fabric of their business.
RedKey’s mission of love, service, and fun instills servant leadership values and high-quality service into the real estate industry – both on the job and through continuing education. They believe that this support creates informed, empathetic members in and out of the workplace – a profile that’s especially relevant with today’s call for inclusion, diversity, and human-centric approaches.
RedKey’s upcoming program, D + I Realtors, is focused on educating agents on issues surrounding fair housing and encouraging agents to take actionable steps and make an impact in their own communities. From unlicensed individuals exploring a career in real estate to licensed agents looking to expand their industry knowledge or adopt best practices for diversity and inclusion, RedKey’s programs are designed to improve the agent, client, and community experience.
At its core, real estate is about relationships between clients, the agency, and its agents. RedKey Broker and Director of Productivity Klaus Bank sees RedKey’s drive to create and sustain meaningful relationships – whether between agents or among clients – as one of the business’s greatest strengths.
“One of my favorite parts of working at RedKey is the ability to have a positive impact on the people I interact with,” says Klaus. “Seeing how our tailored approach of delivering service that is relational, not transactional, helps our agents thrive and our clients find a home – that is what makes my work rewarding.”
Relationships built on trust, honesty, and respect open the door to a more diverse, collaborative environment. Over the years, Klaus noted that improvement for inclusivity and diversity has been slow in the real estate industry. However, the events and challenges of the past several years show that fostering diversity and inclusion is imperative. Klaus is optimistic that the empathy that drives the honest and respectful relationships at RedKey will be instrumental in helping this industry to become more diverse.
The real estate industry is no stranger to change, and Klaus believes that improvements made now will have a positive, ripple effect across the industry. Whether the task is embracing diversity, the housing shortage, or building better interpersonal relationships, RedKey and its agents are rising to the challenge each day.
