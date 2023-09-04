Matt Bailey, assistant superintendent of student services for the Kirkwood School District, presented an update on redistricting efforts to the Kirkwood School Board on Monday, Aug. 28, with a recommendation to delay the process.
The district is currently working on creating a new boundary map for its schools — a process which has not been undergone for over 40 years. Originally scheduled to be complete in September, Bailey suggested on Monday that the board wait to develop a final map until after new enrollment reports and predictions are received in October. Bailey now plans to submit the final map for board approval in January 2024.
The board received several hundred comments on the most recent draft maps, which were presented to the public via several in-person sessions across district schools. The scenarios can be viewed online at kirkwoodschools.org/boundaries.
The original six draft maps, presented in May, were designed around the goals of alleviating the district’s steady population growth and eliminating the “Tillman Split,” in which students at Tillman Elementary School are split between North Kirkwood Middle School and Nipher Middle School after leaving Tillman. Feedback on these maps identified an additional focus area — walkability for students.
Bailey said feedback on the most recent three scenarios was largely focused on the two middle schools. Two of the three draft maps show scenarios where all five elementary school students continue on to only one middle school respectively, creating an extreme imbalance in populations between the two middle schools. Bailey said many parents fear this imbalance will create a disparity in resources between the two schools.
The third map achieves more balanced populations between the two middle schools at the cost of splitting three elementary school populations between them. Bailey said many parents questioned why adding more splits would be considered when one of the original priorities was to eliminate the “Tillman Split.”
Ultimately, Bailey recommended that the board wait until January to vote on the final updated boundaries in order to utilize the most recent enrollment predictions.
Once new boundaries are in place, parents will have the ability to submit a waiver to allow their child or children to continue along their original school track. Bailey said the district will not split up siblings, even if a younger sibling has not yet started school, but that parents would be responsible for transportation if they choose to send their child to a school for which they are no longer zoned.
Bailey thanked those who showed up for the in-person meetings for sharing their opinions.
“It’s really nice to see a very engaged community,” he said. “We appreciate the engagement you have shown.”
Kirkwood School District Board of Education President Nikole Shurn said board members would meet in small groups to further discuss priority areas and develop a final map.
Shurn also asked Bailey to create a draft waiver to present to families to give them a better idea of what to expect.