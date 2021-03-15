I understand there was much discussion at the recent Webster Groves City Council meeting regarding what to do with money collected from the Wayfair internet use tax so ardently sought by the city.
Ideas included forming a low-income housing task force to decide how to allocate the tax money, the city purchasing homes to give to people, giving money to people for home repairs and giving money as a utility tax rebate.
What board or committee would be in charge of doling out the bucks? How do I qualify? Then I received the city’s flyer in the mail supporting the Wayfair tax. Imagine my surprise when the bullet points only included “provides needed revenue,” the usual desire to “level the playing field for local businesses” and a minimal impact to residents.
There was nothing about taking money from some Webster Groves residents to give to others the council deems more deserving. A review of the city charter suggests the city has the authority to spend tax money on “public improvements,” police and fire, etc.
I’m left questioning whether the city has the authority to spend tax money on a policy of socialist redistribution of wealth. The city should at least have the courage to own it in the propaganda sent out to support it.
Tim Keeney
Webster Groves