Are your Christmas tree lights flickering out? Or are your outdoor decorations going dim? Don’t trash those holiday lights — recycle them. The Webster Groves Sustainability Commission is working with Spectrum Ecycle to gather holiday lights for recycling.
All strings of lights can be recycled. For lighted garlands, the garland must be removed, as garlands cannot be recycled.
Collection bins can be found at:
• Webster Groves City Hall — 4 E. Lockwood Ave., East side door, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Webster Groves Recreation Complex — 33 E. Glendale Ave., Monday through Thursday, 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Friday, 5:30 a.m. -to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.