Video footage of a woman dubbed “Kirkwood Karen” has gone viral on the popular social media platform TikTok after she screamed racial slurs at an employee outside of the Kirkwood Post Office.
The woman, who is white, is seen in the video yelling, “Equal my a--. You’re not equal,” to a Black female postal employee who was recording the incident.
The video was shared by @TizzyEnt on TikTok and has been viewed more than 45 million times since it was posted on Aug. 25. It also made its way to X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and YouTube.
The postal employee had escorted the woman out of the post office, though it is not known what the customer was upset about. When the woman realizes the postal employee is taking a video of her, she becomes even more irate. She then pulls out her phone and starts recording, telling the employee: “I’ll send this to Trump. Maybe he could do something, and then Obama could sue him.”
The woman walks back to her vehicle and can be heard saying: “Hey boy, hey boy boy, hey boy,” to the employee as she starts to drive away.
She then stops, gets out of her vehicle and again begins walking toward the employee, who is still recording.
“I tell you, I’ve had it ... you have ruined my life ... all I want is my mail, my mail!”
The employee responds: “Don’t come in here ma’am, and please step off our lot.”
Further incensed, the woman screams: “I hope you lose your job.”
The postal employee responds, “that’s not very nice,” but thanks her anyway. The woman then asks the employee where she gets her hair done before driving away.
As news of the “Kirkwood Karen” circulated online, many took to commenting on social media posts, identifying the woman and stating that her actions outside the Kirkwood Post Office were consistent with her prior behavior.
“Well known in Kirkwood. Got me leaving work the other day. Just drove away while she ranted and raved,” read one post.
Others mentioned violent run-ins with the woman that have led to restraining orders against her, which are confirmed in online court records. Last month, she was charged in St. Louis County Circuit Court with a felony for unlawful use of a weapon and assault.
In keeping with newspaper policy, the Times is not naming the woman because she has not been charged in the post office incident.