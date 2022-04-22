Euclid Records in Webster Groves, 19 N. Gore Ave., will celebrate the 15th anniversary of Record Store Day and two years of surviving the pandemic on Saturday, April 23.
The back patio opens at 8 a.m. for limited-edition Record Store Day special releases. Historically, customers have camped overnight behind the store to be first in line, and rumor has it that the tradition will live on this year.
Starting at 10 a.m., Euclid Records will ramp up the party with food and complimentary beer.
Live music is also set to return to the Euclid Records stage:
• Finn’s Motel – 12:30 p.m.
• Soft Crisis – 1:30 p.m.
• Walter Parks – 2:30 p.m.
• Boreal Hills – 3:30 p.m.
• Jesus Christ Supercar – 4:30 p.m.