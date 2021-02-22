Nerinx Hall senior Mackenzie Duff recently broke the all-time basketball scoring record at Nerinx Hall High School. She scored 29 points and 9 rebounds during the game against rival Ursuline Academy on Feb. 11. Duff now has 1,463 points, topping Casey Kraft’s previous record of 1,461 points. Duff, a two-sport standout, has garnered attention from NCAA Division I schools across the country in both basketball and soccer. She has committed to playing soccer for Clemson University. Duff is pictured here on the night she broke the record with parents John and Amy Duff. | photo courtesy of the Duff family