In response to Betty Ryan’s March 12 letter, “Claims Democrats, Media Out To Divide Country,” the quote: “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it,” is attributed to Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s Minister of Propaganda.
The quote, “Attack, attack, attack — never defend,” is attributed to Roger Stone, political consultant and lobbyist for a twice-impeached president.
I don’t know who said, “Divide the country,” but Steve Bannon was once quoted as saying: “I am Cromwell in the court of the Tudors.”
You need to read Saul Alinsky’s “13 Rules for Radicals.” But it would probably be best and most informative to read Alinsky’s actual book, and perhaps another book, a history of the Tudor court.
Emily Horton
Webster Groves