Launched April 10 of this year, a new Kirkwood-based business by Jess Phillips is designed to help women reclaim their shine.
“I teach women about their internal energetic paths that help guide them to a happier life,” said Phillips. “I teach them how to react and project themselves in their business, personal and home life, and help them prioritize their time with themselves.”
Phillips was a co-owner of The Exercise Coach for almost nine years. She launched Reclaim Your Shine after enduring a five-year illness. On the verge of being permanently wheelchair-bound at just 33 years old, Phillips underwent a complete transformation.
“I discovered everyone had their own unique energetic path and that cultivating a strong inner connection and self acceptance is vital to achieving personal growth,” she said.
After an initial reading, all clients who sign up in May will receive an extra follow-up call two weeks later, along with a complimentary template for daily self-assessment.
PO Box 221203 • Kirkwood
314-265-7496