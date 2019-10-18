The Webster-Kirkwood Times is soliciting recipes for publication in the annual Holiday Gift and Recipe Guide published on Nov. 22. This year’s theme is appetizers.
Along with recipes, readers are encouraged to share stories, memories and photos connected to them. Recipes should be previously unpublished and include complete and specific lists of ingredients and quantities.
Baking temperatures, cooking times and instructions should be complete and as detailed as necessary.
Recipes submitted need to include the name, address, phone number and, if applicable, the email address of the sender. Only the name of the person submitting the recipe and their town will be published.
Recipes should be at the Times offices no later than Tuesday, Nov. 5. Send recipes and photos to: Times Newspapers, 122 W. Lockwood, 2nd Floor, St. Louis, Mo. 63119, or emailed to: advertising@timesnewspapers.com.