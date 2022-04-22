A reception for “The Nature of Things” art exhibit will be held on Friday, April 22, 5 to 8 p.m., at Green Door Art Gallery, 21 N. Gore Ave. in Webster Groves.
Meet and mingle with guests and resident artists while viewing art inspired by the natural world. The exhibit features laser cut wood mandalas by Karen DeGuire, charcoal and pastel paintings and clay mixed media sculptures by Laura Lebeda, plein air oil paintings by Jodie Maurer, wood wall sculptures by Anthony Scheffler and silver, brass and copper jewelry by Andrienne Williams.
The gallery’s 35 resident artists will also be exhibiting and selling artwork including fused glass, mosaics, watercolor, oil and acrylic paintings, collage, mixed media, wood, pottery, textile art, jewelry and more.
The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public. The artwork in this exhibit will be available for sale through April 30. For more information, call 314-202-4071 or visit www.greendoorartgallery.com.