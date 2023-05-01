Growing up in Kirkwood in the late 1960s, I watched many changes take place. One change I noticed was with grocery stores. I watched as A&P, Kroger, Jacks/Browns, Bettendorf’s, McDonnell’s, National and Tom-Boy all closed their doors.
Other than momentary nostalgia, I was not terribly affected by these stores closing.
There was one store, however, that left me saddened by its closing — Harris Market on Manchester Road at Woodlawn Avenue. Harris Market was a one-of-a-kind, family-owned store that grew up with Kirkwood.
I had long forgotten about Harris Market — it closed in 1978 — until my brother, Greg Youngstrom, met Nancy (Harris) Kirchhoff, the daughter of Fred C. Harris and former family employee of the same. Greg introduced me to Nancy in 2022, and I sat down with her at her Kirkwood home as she recalled the history of Harris Market with me.
In 1906, Teddy Roosevelt was president and Fred D. Harris, a first generation German immigrant, opened a market with William Nieberg in the Kirkwood Hotel building on Webster, which is now South Kirkwood Road. The store moved two times on Kirkwood Road, and Harris would eventually buy out Nieberg.
Fred D. Harris was a conscientious businessman and citizen. In 1940, when Kirkwood was raising funds to build a library, he was one of several business owners to pledge funding so the project could go forward.
His son, Fred C. Harris, born in 1915, grew up in Kirkwood attending St. Peter School and working in the family store. With the onset of World War II, Fred C. Harris served in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He was stationed in England and France as a cook and commissary attendant, of course.
After the war, Fred C. Harris came back to Kirkwood and took ownership of his father’s business. He and his wife, Marge, lived at 13 Taylor Woods. The couple raised three children — Barbi, Rick and Nancy.
In 1956, Harris Market moved across town into a three-unit building, combining it into one “supermarket.” The new location was on the southeast corner of Woodlawn Avenue at Manchester Road. The intersection was a four-way stop with Woodlawn Dairy farm and St. Agnes Home to the north, and Hollywood mini golf to the west.
Nancy, like her father, grew up working in the family store. First filling in for employees on vacation, she would go on to excel at all things retail. When Harris Market closed in 1978, she was well on her way as a buyer for Stix Baer & Fuller, and later Famous-Barr. Her father, Fred C. Harris, died in 1979.
What made Harris Market unique was its phone orders and delivery service.
“It was a convenience our customers loved, and we loved our customers — they were like family,” Nancy (Harris) Kirchhoff said. “Mom and dad both worked the store, and it was a real family effort.”
I recall many a trip to Harris Market for my mom, Barbara Youngstrom, who would pin a grocery list to the shirts of one of her younger boys (there were five of them) and send them to off to Harris Market. Eddie or Bernice would take the list and pull the items and the child would trot home with the necessities to prepare dinner.
I sometimes would slip a Snickers bar on the list and Marge Harris would look over the top of her glasses and ask if my mom knew about the candy bar. “Of course,” I would say, staring at the floor.
Harris Market would not grow to become a Schnucks or Dierbergs, but its one location was the neighborhood place for mom to get groceries or for the kids to hang out if they could find a dime. Back in 1967, a dime meant a cold bottle of Coke or Mountain Dew for a parched 8-year-old’s palate.
John Youngstrom is a 1979 Kirkwood High graduate. He joined the Air Force in 1981, and later lived in Kirkwood from 2002-2011. He currently resides in Williamsburg, Virginia.