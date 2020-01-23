Schwab, Rebecca “Becky” was born Oct. 27, 1984 and passed away Jan. 17, 2020. Becky was the loving daughter to Christine Ferrall Pritchard and Steve Donald Schwab. She was the sister to Frankie and Mary LeBeau. She was a dear niece, cousin and friend. She will be missed by many. A celebration of life will be at Llywelyn’s Pub in Webster Groves, 17 West Moody Avenue, Webster Groves, MO 63119, on Sunday, Jan. 26 from 2 - 6 p.m. Bring a story to share share if you wish. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice. Becky loved animals and nature.
