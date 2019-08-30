I believe I speak for a lot of stressed seniors and others deploring St. Louis County’s real estate reassessment system. The program is similar to a heartless landlord demanding a rent increase every two years whether you can afford it or not. Property owners are thrown under the bus of brutal market forces as the assessor’s office sees them. Since Jake Zimmerman took over there have been large increases every time.
The propaganda is always about “fair assessments” but governments usually have an insatiable desire for more revenue. It is naive to believe St. Louis County is different.
The appeals process is psychological torture too, with five months of waiting and worrying, knowing that you may still end up having to leave your home or business. The fear is on your mind constantly. Many people submit without contest.
There needs to be a better way. Greedy governments compelling people to leave their homes or give up their businesses are a scourge of history we should not be repeating in St. Louis County or anywhere else.
Ozark Theatre