I am pro-life. That is how I think of my beliefs, but I would describe myself as anti-abortion — against the destruction of an innocent human life in the womb. I realize there are those who disagree, so I would like to state my case here, especially given some of the recent Mailbag letters.
As a scientist, there is one reason that causes me to be anti-abortion: The physical. From the moment of conception, a unique individual is created. You don’t have to believe in God for this to be true. It is a biological fact.
The unborn child (embryo, fetus, etc) is genetically distinct from his or her mother and father and is a unique individual. This individual has his/her own set of genes, and is not simply an extension of the mother. This child has its own heart, brain and feelings.
The unborn child is not a part of the mother, but rather is a distinct human. The unborn child depends on his/her mother no more so than an elderly relative depends on her daughter for care, or a disabled son depends on his mother for sustenance. All of these human beings — the unborn, disabled and old — are people. They are living human beings and we can’t simply define them as clumps of cells.
I believe that abortion is gravely evil. But I also believe women have abortions because they feel they have no other choice, and I don’t believe those women are bad people.
We need to continue to help women through their pregnancies whether they decide to keep their child or offer her/him up for adoption. The pro-life movement is not anti-woman. We want to help all of those who are unexpectedly pregnant or those who are having difficult pregnancies.
Doug Mersman
Webster Groves