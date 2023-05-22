Around one-half of 1% of Americans identify as transgender. That’s 1.6 million people out of 332 million. That’s about one trans person for every 200 non-trans people. Geez, what’s the big deal?
The big deal, of course, is that politicians can use this and similar “hot button issues” (made hot by their incitement) to divide us and rile up their base. They create a sense of panic and fear, and those choosing dogma over data and details tragically buy into it. Please, stop listening to this absolute rubbish.
Whatever happened to “live and let live” and treating others as we would be treated ourselves? Now those are true Christian values. Hate? Violence? Lying? Power and fearmongering? Not so much.
So, speaking truth and facts, do you know how many people in the United States are going to be seriously and negatively impacted by climate change and, at the rate things are going, much sooner than we expected? That would be 332 million people. That’s 100% of our population. Yet, politicians spend time, money and energy trying to divide us with issues that basically don’t exist, and at the expense of decent people like our transgender friends, neighbors and fellow Americans.
Please wake up and start voting for people who want to work on real problems! People who won’t use their position to distract and divide us. I don’t care about party loyalty. I care about real solutions for real problems.
John Postel
Kirkwood