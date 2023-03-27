The city of Kirkwood is planning to test drive an upcoming project on Kirkwood Road that would reduce the number of lanes in both directions.
Currently in its design phase, the North Kirkwood Road Project includes resurfacing from Adams Avenue to Swan Avenue, a pedestrian hybrid beacon between Washington Avenue and Bodley Avenue, and upgrades to sidewalks.
Most notably, the project would also reduce the number of lanes on Kirkwood between Adams and Bodley from four to two, converting the outermost northbound and southbound lanes into street parking.
According to Kirkwood City Engineer Chris Kreuger, the city is awaiting preliminary plan approval from MoDOT before bringing it to a public session for comments in the next few months. Krueger said the project is designed to slow traffic on a “high injury” section of Kirkwood Road and make the stretch safer for pedestrians.
Krueger said sometime in April, residents can expect the affected lanes to be coned off.
“The aim is to give drivers an idea of what it will feel like and how traffic will be affected,” he said. “We’re also doing a traffic study in conjunction with it, mainly on Clay and Taylor, to see if the lane reduction will substantially increase traffic on those streets.”
Krueger said a preliminary traffic study determined the lane reduction would still allow Kirkwood Road “to operate in favorable conditions.”
Though the project is still in the design phase, residents are quickly catching on — and some aren’t happy about it.
“I disagree with proponents of choking the lanes down from two to one north of Adams. Those proposing this also do not appreciate the volume of traffic on Taylor and Clay,” Ray DeVasto said a letter to the Times. “Lindbergh, after all, is U.S. Highway 61, and Kirkwood is obligated to efficiently facilitate north/south traffic.
“That obligation would not be served by creating a situation where a slow/tentative/distracted driver in a single lane dictates traffic flow on this important thoroughfare, compounded by multiple vehicles at stop signs every 300 feet on parallel streets,” DeVasto continued.
Others, like former Kirkwood City Council Member Kara Wurtz, support the project.
“By reducing one lane on Kirkwood Road for just one-third of a mile, drivers will have to spend a few more seconds in traffic during rush hour,” she wrote. “I think those seconds are well worth gaining a safer experience for all of us who live, work and visit here. It’s past time we stop accommodating those who treat Kirkwood as a hallway to speed through and focus on what makes this a more connected, healthier community.”
Residents can access up-to-date information on Kirkwood’s ongoing street projects at www.kirkwoodmo.org/projects.
Longview Project in the Works
Improvements are also in the works for Longview Boulevard following several public input sessions last year.
Preliminary plans include a new sidewalk on the south side between Taylor Avenue and Club Lane, and a new sidewalk meandering through the grass median between Club and Woodlawn Avenue. An additional sidewalk is planned for the south side of Essex Avenue between Longview and Woodlawn. The project also includes traffic calming measures such as speed humps and curb extensions.
The city is currently reviewing feedback received during the public comment period, which ended in December. Residents who will be affected by planned easements have been contacted and negotiations are underway.
City Engineer Kreuger said following negotiations, the city will prepare final construction documents and go out to bid, with construction projected to begin in late summer.