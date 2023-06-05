The St. Louis area and the landscapes surrounding it are full of new places to explore. The best part is you can find new adventures whichever way you go, all within an hour or two drive.
The region has an outstanding range of outdoor recreation opportunities available from hiking and camping to paddling and biking, and even caving.
Here are a few options to start planning your next adventure ...
Greensfelder Park
This west St. Louis County park in Wildwood features over 1,700 acres of terrain with over 32 miles of trails. More than 150 of those acres were recently acquired in 2021 with new rugged terrain to explore, and there’s even a cave for visitors to discover. The Greensfelder Overlook is a must for anyone looking for a breathtaking view in the area.
Greensfelder Park is not to be confused with the Greensfelder Recreation Complex at Queeny Park, which is also a great place to explore. The two are very different locations, but named after the same man, Albert Preston Greensfelder. Greensfelder also has a shelter named after him in Creve Coeur Park, which he helped establish as the first county park in St. Louis.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/3p3skc3d
Vernon S. Beck Memorial Park
Located in High Ridge, Missouri, Vernon S. Beck Memorial Park is a unique option and is especially great for those who like to get a better idea of what the area was like in the early 1900s.
Similar to what can be seen along the bluffs at Castlewood State Park (another hiking and exploring favorite), there are dozens of ruins from the old Famous-Barr Outing Farm resort along the Meramec River. To this day, visitors can still find the old pool and the steps to the main lodge. The resort was closed during World War II and never reopened. It was later purchased by the Beck family and now serves as a wild area with hiking trails in an extremely primitive area.
For more information, visit jeffcomo.org/606/Beck-Park.
The Missouri River
There are plenty of places to put in and take out for a day on the Missouri River, passing through towns including St. Charles, Jefferson City, Hermann and New Haven before hitting the mouth of the Missouri River about 10 miles north of St. Louis as it empties into the Mississippi.
For many people, the thought of paddling on the Missouri River is terrifying, but it doesn’t need to be. To learn the ropes and be able to safely start on the Missouri, it can be a good idea to use an outfitter such as the Alpine Shop in Kirkwood or Paddle Stop New Haven to get out on the water safely.
But once you get the hang of it, there are over 550 miles of recreation area in Missouri alone to enjoy. The 340 miles from Kaw Point to St. Charles are home to the longest continuous paddle race in North America, the MR340, which takes place each summer in conjunction with the full moon.
Area Lakes
For those who want to paddle but aren’t keen on the idea of a river, there are plenty of options to kayak, canoe or even try a standup paddle board at Simpson Lake in Valley Park and Creve Coeur Lake. Big Muddy Adventures has rentals available for Simpson Lake, and Creve Coeur Lake Rentals has several options for those who want to explore Creve Coeur Lake.
Ozark National Scenic Riverways
Located near Van Buren, Missouri, this river system that features the Jacks Fork and the Current Rivers is a beautiful place to float and camp.
Featuring caves, springs and tons of wildlife, visitors are sure to have an adventure in this national park that was the first to specifically protect a river system. For those feeling especially adventurous, plan a trip from Akers to Big Spring.
For more information, visit nps.gov/ozar/index.htm
Katy Trail
The Katy Trail is located throughout Missouri, but starts in St. Charles near Portage Des Sioux. It’s the longest developed rail trail in the country, and offers over 240 miles of crushed limestone. Roll your tires though the old rail towns along the Missouri River for a good portion of the trail while you experience Missouri wine country.
Each year folks pack up their bikes and ride from Clinton to Machens, either camping as they go or choosing bed and breakfast options with plenty of dining options. This is an absolute must for any group of cyclists looking for an extended weekend adventure.
Also consider simply riding between Augusta and Dutzow to take in some of the many wineries in the area for a perfect afternoon with only about 16 miles of round trip riding.
For more information, visit mostateparks.com/park/katy-trail-state-park.
Shepard Mountain Bike Park
Located in Ironton, Missouri, Shepard Mountain Bike Park is a go-to for adrenaline-seeking mountain bikers.
Shepard offers the most technical and steepest trails in Missouri for anyone looking to up their game on two wheels. Don’t worry, Coolio’s Climb and Trolley Trails offers a beginner trail for those who aren’t quite ready for the big stuff.
With Phase II in the works, folks in Ironton have been hard at work making this a destination not only for those in Missouri, but even drawing national attention as the park has hosted the Big Mountain Enduro Series for mountain bike races.
If biking isn’t your thing, there are also hiking trials with stunning views of the Arcadia Valley.
For more information, visit shepherdmountainmo.com.