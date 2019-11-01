Bethesda Gardens resident Opal “Opie” Otis celebrated her 107th birthday on Thursday, Oct. 17. Formerly a beautician and dance instructor, Otis lives independently in her own apartment and “tells great stories,” according to Bethesda Vice President Jeffrey Waldman.
Opie Otis was born on Oct.14, 1912, and has lived in the St. Louis metropolitan area most of her life. She celebrated her birthday surrounded by other residents, friends and even former dance students Rosemary and Jim Kurt. Happy birthday, Opie! Here’s to 108.