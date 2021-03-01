“Alex & The Butterflies”
Webster Groves resident Aubrey Betz sends her titular character Alex — named after her niece — on a journey through the skies in this picture book about perseverance. Preorder at aubreybetzauthor.com or pick one up at Novel Neighbor, Story Seven or Honeycomb Boutique in March. Available online from Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
“On A Roll”
Kirkwood native Katie Rodriguez Banister writes about “how it feels to be on wheels” in this memoir. After surviving an auto accident that left her paralyzed from the waist down, Banister shares her journey of coping and finding hope. Available on Amazon.
“Hemingway’s Saint Louis”
Andrew Theising of Webster Groves explores Ernest Hemingway’s many connections to the Gateway City in this book, available now at The Novel Neighbor in Webster. This carefully-researched book examines how St. Louis shaped one author’s legacy.
“Knucklehead”
Kirkwood native Daniel Sohn went from failing to self-actualization over the course of his lifetime. “Knucklehead” is the story of a life in transition, examining the psychology of change with humor and insight. Available on Amazon or direct from the author at d_sohn@sbcglobal.net.