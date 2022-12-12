“Women In The Job Market”
In today’s world, many women feel guilty about holding a full-time job while also balancing being a good wife and mother. Webster Groves author Barbara Leist Nelson offers insight for modern women, from resume building to working from home to juggling career and family. Find it at bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com or wherever books are sold.
“St. Louis Coffee”
Enjoy a stimulating history of St. Louis’ favorite caffeinated brew in this book by Wildwood author Deborah Reinhardt. Learn about the industry that helped shape St. Louis history and local coffee joints in Kirkwood and beyond. Available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.
“Stuff You Never Knew About St. Louis History”
From the desk of longtime St. Louis news anchor Julius K. Hunter comes a collection of over 300 bits of local knowledge, featuring hilarious artwork from St. Louis illustrator Todd Bauman. Order online at juliushunter.com.
“Confessions of an Entrepreneur”
Kirkwood native Mark Zweig shares knowledge from his years of running multiple businesses to help any current or aspiring business owner. Available on Amazon.
“Mississippi Nights”
Dedicated music fans Garret and Stacy Enloe offer a deep dive into the 30-year run of iconic music club Mississippi Nights. Readers will enjoy vignettes of The Police, Nirvana, AC/DC and other notables in this nearly 300-page book full of photos and memorabilia. Order at mississippinights.com.
“Let’s All Be Safe On Roadways”
Don Corrigan is the author of “American Roadkill: The Animal Victims of Our Busy Highways,” which was the inspiration for his new coloring book. The children’s book is being offered free at some bookshops with the purchase of the “American Roadkill” book. The coloring book is illustrated by local artist Laurie Jackson and produced by Jo Schaper. Books are available at the Novel Neighbor or the Webster Groves Bookshop. Book orders are also available by contacting Corrigan at corrigan@timesnewspapers.com.