“See President McKinley or Die Trying”
Former Kirkwood resident Donna Ross, AKA “Fedora Amis,” is back with a new romantic suspense mystery featuring 18-year-old Jemima McBustle. Set in St. Louis, this Victorian “whodunnit” follows young Jemmy as she joins the newspaper trade as a reporter and discovers a sinister secret.
Available on Amazon or at any independent bookstore.
“Mike’s Unforgettable St. Louis History For Kids”
A follow up to “Mike’s Unforgettable St. Louis History, Volume 1,” this new book by Kirkwood resident Mike Kleckner is filled with real-world historical photos combined with unique, whimsical illustrations to make history captivating for every child. Available at Left Bank Books, Subterranean Books, Amazon and Barnes & Noble.