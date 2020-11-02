Looking for a new book? The Times has you covered! Check out these recent releases by local authors and artists!
"The Bonnet Book"
Former Kirkwoodian and Kirkwood High School graduate Nancy Menees Hardesty tells a tale of historical fiction based on the life of her grandmother. Sent away on an orphan train at 14, Blanche lands in St. Louis as a nursemaid, wearing rags and sleeping in a pantry. To rise above her servitude, she becomes a hat-maker’s apprentice, which she documents in this diary.
“When Michelle Met The Queen”
Co-authors Pauline Shore and Kirkwoodian Shelley Dieterichs believe that it’s up to white people to teach young generations and learn from the mistakes of slavery. “When Michelle Met the Queen” is a charming story for ages 8-80 of how the families of Michelle Obama and Queen Elizabeth II linked with one another across time.
“St. Louis in Watercolor”
Webster Groves artist Marilynne Bradley has spent half a century immortalizing and updating treasures of St. Louis landmarks in the vibrant pigments of watercolor.
This collection of local scenes, beautifully captured in paint, documents the pleasures of the good life in St. Louis—the applause of a good play, the sounds of music, the satisfaction of a gourmet meal, the cheers of a crowd at a sporting event and the beauty of St. Louis’s unique architecture.
Writer Jennifer Grotpeter, also of Webster Groves, captures the essence of the image in animated memories and offers the reader a connection with the culture of St. Louis.