“Voices on the River”
In 2001, the Webster-Kirkwood Times published a feature on St. Louis writer Dennis Brown. In that story by Cate Jones, Brown spoke of his affection for steamboating.
Now, 22 years later, Brown has published his own book about steamboats. “Voices on the River: 22 Days on the Delta Queen” was released on Aug. 24.
The book allows readers to travel the Mississippi and Ohio rivers during 1986. Journeying from St. Louis east to Pittsburgh, then south to New Orleans, readers encounter an array of fascinating fellow steamboaters, ranging from actress Helen Hayes to author George Plimpton, from songwriter John Hartford to President Jimmy Carter.
“I Fart In Your General Direction”
Described as an “exhaustive work on flatulence,” Don Corrigan’s “I Fart In Your General Direction” breaks new wind on every aspect of abdominal gas in popular culture.
A definitive taxonomy of flatulence details the characteristics of each variety, including barking spiders, cheek squeakers and green apple dirties. Philosophical positions on colonic expression are examined from Confucius, Hume, Voltaire and the existentialists.
Chapters cover a wide range of gas-passing stand-up comedy, cinema, children’s books, toys and merchandise. The author’s postscript describes a lifetime preparing for this subject through his college fraternity membership and off-beat assignments as the former editor-in-chief of the Webster-Kirkwood Times.
“Your Way to True Wealth”
Kirkwood resident Mike Brown has been telling St. Louisans that true wealth is attainable for nearly four decades as the host of The KMOX Money Show, previously as host of “News 4 Your Money.”
He is now sharing that message with even more people with a new book going beyond money managing to teach readers how to create a true wealth mindset. Available through Amazon or Barnes & Noble.