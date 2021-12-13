“Coffee is Cheaper than Therapy”
Ann Conklin Unruh of Kirkwood shares snippets of wisdom in “Coffee is Cheaper than Therapy,” a light-hearted look at life in the form of reflections shared between friends over coffee. The book covers a myriad of topics including potholes, class reunions and hair color. Pick up a copy from Amazon.
“Gaia’s Revenge”
Kirkwood native Patrick Fleming’s latest novel is a “cli-fi” (climate fiction) eco-thriller that addresses global warming. This apocalyptic fantasy, “Gaia’s Revenge,” is based on the very real threat of climate change and follows four unlikely heroes in their unearthly battle to save the human race. Available on Amazon Books as a paperback or e-book.
“Welcome To Old Ripley/I Was Looking For A Bar”
Webster Groves author Wm. Stage’s 14th book is a photo journey in two segments. “Welcome to Old Ripley” captures the flavor of the rural, agrarian experience. “I Was Looking For A Bar” shares a more gritty, urban, street experience. The pictures were taken over a period of 38 years, all within 50 miles of St. Louis. The book is available at The Novel Neighbor, The Webster Groves Bookshop, My Shabby Cottage and on Amazon.
“Missouri 365: This Day In State History”
Author and local news anchor John W. Brown of Webster Groves puts all of the newsworthy events of Missouri’s history within reach in his latest book. Check out the top story of every single day of the year in this history buff’s dream.
“Missouri 365: This Day in State History” is available at The Novel Neighbor, online at reedypress.com and wherever books are sold.
“Trains & Trolleys: Railroads and Streetcars in St. Louis”
Molly Butterworth’s latest book follows the birth, growth and decline of railroading in The Gateway City. Local points of interest include the Tuxedo Park Station in Webster Groves and the Frisco Station in Kirkwood. Available at The Novel Neighbor and wherever books are sold. Purchase through stltrainsandtrolleys.com and 25% of proceeds will go to the Missouri Pacific Historical Society.
“Mike’s Unforgettable St. Louis History”
Kirkwood’s Michael Kleckner turned his passion for St. Louis history into an engaging and entertaining book with over 130 pictures of the city’s most interesting stories from historical records. This fascinating dive into the past includes plenty of Webster Groves and Kirkwood content. “Mike’s Unforgettable St. Louis History Volume 1” is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and IngramSpark.