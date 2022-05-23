As a longtime resident of the St. Louis area, I am writing to encourage my neighbors to support the Better Elections amendment to bring more choice, accountability and integrity to our elections.
Rational debate and compromise seem to have disappeared from our political landscape. Legislators who are willing to listen to and work with their colleagues across the aisle are a rarity. Ranked choice voting will enable candidates of all viewpoints who prioritize compromise and solving our real issues to have a better chance of being elected.
When citizens are given more choices, they are more likely to vote. The prospect of increased voter participation will force all candidates to address those issues that might otherwise be ignored in an effort to attract as much support as possible. Because candidates will have to fight for every vote to secure a true majority, more ideas will be discussed and the voters will learn more about each candidate in a positive way instead of the mud slinging we see today.
The Better Elections amendment will go a long way toward ensuring that every legitimate ballot is counted in an open and honest way. Fair and trustworthy elections are the bedrock of our democracy and this amendment strengthens both our state and our country.
I hope you will join me and vote “yes” for the Better Elections amendment in November.
Paul Schroeder
Des Peres