Ms. Joyce Nowack makes a valid point (Mailbag, Nov. 18) that if 18 year olds are old enough to serve in the military, they are old enough to vote. And yet the drinking age is 21, and many states are raising the age to buy tobacco to 21. There is also a push to raise the age a person can buy a firearm to 21.
So a young person can serve and die for their country without being able to make their own decisions regarding what they can buy or put in their body. Therefore, I suggest also raising the age a person can enlist in the military to 21. The science shows, after all, that brains are still developing into a person’s early twenties.
So, why do we trust teenagers who lack the emotional maturity to go and fight our wars, but then turn around and say they can’t do certain things back home? You’re either an adult or you’re not. So let’s make things even across the board.
Jacob Jones
Des Peres