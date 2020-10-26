I do think we should follow the science, but does this mean we should ignore the math and the money?
The U.S. population is about 330 million people. For every 1,000 people alive on Jan 1, 8.7 are expected to die prior to Dec. 31. The math tells us 2,870,000 deaths per year or about 239,000 per month.
As of the end of October, straight line, we should have about 2,390,000 deaths for any cause or reason. Is COVID-19 accelerating the total deaths per thousand? Is it possible COVID-19 deaths are decreasing the total number of non-COVID-19 related deaths?
The CARES Act provides $100 billion in relief funds for health care providers. Under the CARES Act, health care providers receive about $13,000 for a COVID-19-related death. Is it possible a health care business enterprise may code COVID-19 as the cause of death to increase their profit margins? If the U.S. government did not dangle a $100 billion carrot would COVID-19 coded deaths be less? Maybe we should apply the science of behavioral finance.
Robert Herdler
Webster Groves