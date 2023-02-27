I would like to inform the public about what I find to be a pressing issue in our schools — a lack of patriotism and respect for our country. This should not be a conservative or liberal issue. It should be an issue for Americans as a whole. The younger generations of our population are not being taught to respect and swear allegiance to our flag and country. High schools, at the bare minimum, should require the Pledge of Allegiance to be played once a week on the school’s announcements. Hardly any of the students stand for or recite the pledge.
When we send our future young men and women out in the military to protect and fight on behalf of America, will they have respect for our nation? Will they understand what they are fighting for and why it is so important? Patriotism is not a form of hate and it should not be suppressed. There is nothing wrong with being proud of where you come from, no matter how perfect or imperfect it may be.
Yes, we have many social issues in our nation and certain minorities and people may still be facing discrimination, but that should not constitute disrespecting our flag. The only way we overcome these obstacles is as a nation — one nation, under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.
Gavin Sims
Kirkwood